Man sends hoax bomb threat letters to pvt hospital, Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: A private hospital in Perumbakkam and Egmore Railway Station have also received hoax bomb threats. Both threats were sent by the same person through post.

A police source said the private hospital received the letter on Thursday evening. The sender claimed the bomb would go off within a few hours. A search by the local police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad found the threat to be a hoax.

The Egmore station master received a letter with the same threat on Friday afternoon. A thorough search by the authorities found the threat to be a hoax. A police source told TNIE, “Both letters contained the name and address of the same man.

Police went to the address and held inquiries with the man, but it turned out that he was not the sender. Someone else had misused his name. We are yet to find out if the person has sent these threat letters to other places too.” Further inquiry is underway.