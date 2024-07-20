TN cancer project in trouble as 62 per cent fail to turn up for confirmation tests

CHENNAI: A community-based screening programme for oral, breast and cervical cancers launched in four districts on a pilot basis last year has been facing a huge challenge as a majority of those suspected to have cancerous cells, after initial screening, have failed to turn up for confirmation tests.

According to the data available with the Directorate of Public Health, 62% of people suspected to have cancer in the screening failed to turn up for confirmation tests.

At just 15%, the number of people who showed up for confirmation tests for oral cancer is the worst. This is followed by 29% for breast cancer and 49% for cervical cancer.

The screening programme was launched in Erode, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Kanniyakumari districts in November 2023 following an announcement by Health Minister Ma Subramanian. According to the DPH, Erode, Tirupattur and Ranipet were chosen for the pilot project as more cancer cases were suspected in these districts due to environmental factors. Kanniyakumari was chosen as a control district.

As part of the programme, health workers go to houses and invite people to primary health centres for preliminary screening. Their contact details are collected during the exercise. If preliminary screening indicates the possibility of cancer, they will be asked to come back again for confirmation tests.

Health workers screened 5.56L people for cancer

The DPH, from December to May, targeted to screen 8.83 lakh people for oral cancer, 3.03 lakh for breast cancer, and 3.03 lakh for cervical cancer.

Health workers managed to screen 3,25,111 people for oral cancer, 1,30,250 people for breast cancer and 1,00,839 people for cervical cancer. Of these, 1,576 were suspected for oral cancer, 2,691 for breast cancer and 5,340 for cervical cancer, but only 241, 783, and 2,602 people, respectively, came forward to undergo confirmation tests.

Of those who underwent confirmation tests, two new cases of oral cancer, 16 cases of breast cancer, and 23 cases of cervical cancer were detected.

DPH Director Dr T S Selvavinayagam said some people are not turning up despite field workers’ efforts. Cancer, if diagnosed early, he said, can be treated easily.