Woman kills daughters, ends life after tiff with husband in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A 39-year-old woman died by suicide after poisoning her two children allegedly due to a dispute with her husband in Erode on Friday. The deceased were identified as J Haseena (39), Ayesha Fathima (16), a Class 11 student, and Jana Fathima (13), a Class 8 student, of Pachai Amman Kovil Street in Karungalpalayam.

Police said Haseena's husband Zaheer Hussain, who runs a vegetable business, is addicted to liquor which led to frequent quarrels in the family. On Friday morning, the couple had a heated argument and Hussain went out for work.

Zaheer called his wife over the phone in the evening but she did not answer the call. He then informed neighbours. They went to the home and found Haseena and the girls dead. On information, Karungalpalayam police rushed to the spot. Their investigation revealed that Haseena had poisoned the children and died by suicide. The bodies were sent to Erode Government Hospital.

Zaheer is being questioned, a police officer said.

