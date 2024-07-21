420 shops sealed for selling illegal tobacco products in Madurai

MADURAI: As many as 420 shops in Madurai were sealed by the Food Safety Department for selling illegal tobacco products, 420 shops were sealed, and Rs 60 lakh was levied as a fine.



Elaborating the severe action, FSSAI designated Officer Dr V Jeyarama Pandian said as per a direct order from the Commissioner of Food Safety (Tamil Nadu), we constituted 19 teams, consisting of police personnel, and carried out over 13,000 inspections to tackle the issue.



"During the inspections, we found that hundreds of shopkeepers were indulged in the sale of banned tobacco products, which were soaring every month. Amid this, the state government increased the penalty and sealed period of shops for such crime. Earlier, the first such offence invited a penalty of Rs 5,000, followed by Rs 10,000, and Rs 20,000 for the second and third offences, respectively. The penalties for first and second offences are Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, coupled with a sealing period of 15 and 30 days, respectively. For the third offence, the penalty is Rs 1 lakh with a sealing period of three months," Pandian added.



Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai (Madurai) secretary Mayil Moolaporul said, "We are aware of the seriousness of the sale of banned tobacco products and its health complications. Recently, officials from the Cancer Institute (Chennai) organised an awareness camp on the bad effects of tobacco here. We supported the initiative and have constantly instructed our members (traders) and retailers to refrain from selling such products."



He further said that some of the traders derailed from their path and were tempted by the profit offered by tobacco peddlers. "Thus, they started to sell tobacco along with domestic goods and turned into repeat offenders. However, we sincerely welcome the food safety officials' action and hope that levying such heavy fines could direct the traders back to the right path."



Meanwhile, a shopkeeper from the Madurai city also lauded the food safety department's move and said, "Small shopkeepers are always tempted by the profit they gain from tobacco sales. Besides, illegal tobacco peddlers target small shops located in busy streets and isolated locations."