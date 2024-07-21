Congress played key role in DMK-alliance’s victory, says Karti Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: After Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader John Pandian claimed that political leaders were unsafe, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai said it was his personal opinion.

Addressing cadres here, MP Karti Chidambaram said, “No one should think that the Congress is weak because it won the Lok Sabha election due to its alliance with the DMK. It is a fact that the minorities and SCs voted for the alliance with confidence only because Congress was a part of it.”

“Though DMK led the alliance, the Congress also played a role in bagging 40 seats. Youngsters are not joining the Congress but are instead supporting the NTK or Vijay’s TVK. These youngsters are supposed to side with the Congress. This is because the party has not been taking up various issues due to the alliance,” he added.

Cong needs strong comeback in Tamil Nadu: TNCC chief

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai said there were around 20 MPs from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha around 20 years ago. “The party needs a strong comeback,” he said.