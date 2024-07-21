Madras High Court seeks report over loot of stones worth Rs 199 crore from temples’ land

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the looting of natural resources worth Rs 198.65 crore from the land belonging to two temples in Krishnagiri district, the Madras High Court has ordered the police to file a report on the illegal mining of stones and the action taken against such illegal activity.

The action taken report filed by the assistant commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department is ‘shocking the conscience’ of this court since illegal mining operations worth several crores of rupees have been carried out in temple land, said Justice SM Subramaniam, in an order passed on Friday.

The judge noted that stones worth Rs 28.51 crore were illegally mined from the land belonging to Hanumantharaya Swamy temple at Nagamangalam in Denkanikottai and Rs 170.14 crore-worth stones were quarried from the land owned by Pattalamman temple at Baleguli, both in Krishnagiri, as per the report of the assistant commissioner.

He said even the officials of the HR&CE department are unable to enter the temple land as unruly elements have been preventing the public servants from performing their duties. “Such lawlessness cannot be allowed by the government in any circumstances,” the judge said.

Stating that it was brought to the notice of the court that though large scale illegal mining is done in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and several hundred criminal cases registered, no further action has been taken, the court remarked that the collusion between the officials of the police, revenue and other departments and illegal miners cannot be ruled out.

The court ordered the DIG of police, Salem Range, to file a report on the illegal mining done in land belonging to the temples, details of criminal cases registered against such illegal miners and the subsequent action taken against them.

The judge directed the DIG to be present before the court on July 26, with the reports.

The order was passed on a contempt of court petition filed by A Radhakrishnan, a temple activist, seeking action against the officials who failed to protect the temple properties as per earlier orders of the courts.