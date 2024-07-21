Reopen PDS shops, says DMK, warns of protest in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: State DMK convenor and opposition leader R Siva has threatened statewide protest unless Fair Price Shops (FPS) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) are reopened in the union territory, the only administrative division without operational fair price shops.

Siva, in a statement, emphasised the role of the shops in alleviating poverty, ensuring food security, and in providing the people with affordable access to crucial commodities, such as rice, sugar, oil, pulses, and vegetables. He accused the AINRC-BJP-led government of neglecting the plight of millions of people and urged the government to follow how fair price shop operations are implemented across the country, including in Tamil Nadu. Despite the chief minister's promises and Assembly debates, there has been no action for the last three years, he said. Citing reports of petitions to the union government, Siva alleged corruption may have contributed to the delay in reopening of the shops.

He said public frustration is mounting and urged the government to pay heed to the demands, pay rent arrears for closed shops, and clear salary arrears of employees affected by the closures. To expedite the operations, he suggested the transfer of the department concerned to the authority of the chief minister. "If the government continues to show indifference, massive statewide protests will be staged in front of every FPS," he added.