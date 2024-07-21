Student drowns in river in Nilgiris, friend missing

NILGIRIS: One school student drowned and his friend went missing in the Velleri River, near Bitherkadu in Gudalur, along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on Saturday afternoon. A search launched for the student was called off due to darkness on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Gunasekaran (18), a class 12 student of the Bitherkadu government higher secondary school.

His friend Kaviyarasan (17) is missing. Four friends were fishing along the Velleri River at 1.30 pm when the victims were swept away due to a spurt in the flow of water. The other two informed the locals and the police station. Subsequently, the body of Gunasekaran was recovered by the locals within 15 minutes. However, Kaviyarasan could not be found despite a search for two more hours up to 5 pm. “The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and TN Disaster Response Force will continue the search on Sunday,” said an official. ENS