Tamil Nadu: DVAC seizes Rs 6.35 lakh from Krishnagiri sub-registrar

KRISHNAGIRI: Unaccounted Rs 6.35 lakh in cash was seized by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from Denkanikottai sub-registrar late night on Friday at Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district.

The cash was seized from K Sai Geetha (58), the sub-registrar at the Denkanikottai sub-registrar office. She is a resident of Dharmapuri, said a police source,

The DVAC received a tip-off that Geetha would travel with unaccounted cash to her home after her duty hours on Friday. A DVAC staff followed Geetha till Denkanikottai after she received some amount from an unidentified person. Thereafter, a Krishnagiri DVAC team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Vadivel and Inspector Prabhu intercepted Geetha’s car at Kelamangalam on Friday night when she was heading to Dharmapuri.

The officials seized Rs 6.35 lakh from her and she was taken to the Krishnagiri DVAC office. After inquiry, she was let go home in the wee hours of Saturday.