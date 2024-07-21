Tamil Nadu: DVAC sleuths seize Rs 5.34 lakh unaccounted cash at Unnamalaikadai panchayat office

KANNIYAKUMARI: Nearly Rs 5.32 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from the Unnamalaikadai town panchayat office by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths in Nagercoil. A case was registered against two government staff, including a junior engineer, and four private contractors.



DVAC sources said that based on a tip-off that some contractors were set to visit the Unnamalaikadai town panchayat office on Friday to bribe officials, the DVAC sleuths, led by ADSP G Hector Dharmaraj, went to the office on Friday morning and were monitoring.

The team began their search around 12.10 pm and it lasted till 10 pm.

The DVAC sources added that Rs 5.34 lakh in unaccounted cash was found from two staff, including a junior engineer and four private contractors. Of these, Rs 4.3 lakh in cash was seized from Junior Engineer R Sam Selvaraj's car, Rs 20,000 from his wallet and Rs 9,500 from overseer P Hariharan. The remaining amount was seized from the contractors.

DVAC registered a case against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sources said that based on the FIR, an inspector would conduct further investigation.