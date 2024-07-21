TamilNadu: Ranipet collector inspects govt hospital, bus stand construction work

RANIPET: Collector J U Chandrakala inspected the Walajah government hospital and several ongoing developmental projects in the district on Saturday.

During the inspection at the hospital, she ordered the officials concerned to fix a refrigerator from which overflowing water was reaching the patient seating area. She emphasised the need for maintaining proper facilities for patients and directed the washrooms to be maintained consistently.

Further, she inspected the various departments at the hospital, including maternity care and intensive care units, and reviewed the cleanliness and functionality of the washrooms. She also inspected the dietary services and ensured that meals were provided as required and reviewed the procurement process for food supplies, said a press note.