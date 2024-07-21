Tiruppur police looking for legal adviser, applications invited

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur district police have informed that eligible lawyers can apply for the post of legal adviser to the District Superintendent of Police. The police have also informed that the post is a contract-based one.

Abhishek Gupta, Superintendent of Police of Tiruppur, in his statement released on Saturday, said, "Applications are invited from eligible persons for the post of legal adviser to Tiruppur district police. The applicant must have studied law at an eligible university. Must be registered with the Tamil Nadu Bar Council. Must have at least 5 years of legal experience. Applicants should not have any involvement in criminal cases."

"The applicant will be selected for this job on a contract basis for a year. Annual extensions will be given depending on their performance. Rs 20,000 will be paid monthly. The applicants should undertake the work related to the preparation of replies to writs, and appeals against writs. Applications can be submitted in person to the District Superintendent of Police on office days from 10 am to 2 pm by August 8," he added.