45-year-old theatre in Tiruppur loses out to multiplexes, OTT

TIRUPPUR: Single screen theatres are fast losing their pride of pride in Tiruppur. Shanthi Theatre, a landmark on PN Road for over 45 over, has closed its doors on movie buffs permanently, V Rangadurai, the theatre owner, said the advent of OTT platforms, multiplexes, and declining patronage forced him to convert the place into a godown for knitwear fabric.

Rangadurai told TNIE, “Lakhs of workers are employed in the knitwear industry in Tiruppur. There are no tourist spots here. Thus cinema theatres were the main entertainment for the workers. The crisis started for us during Covid-19 outbreak. My theatre had 750 seats. Earlier, 1,000 fans would wait outside the theatre before the screening.

At least 4,000 people will watch a movie in four shows. For every show there will be people who return without getting tickets. That situation has completely changed now. Since 2022, fan footfall has dropped completely. On an average, 50 people come for a show. Since February only 15 to 20 people have been coming and we barely collect Rs 5,000 per day.”

He added, “At this rate, I was not able to pay wages, maintenance cost and all. In 2022, I renovated the theatre at Rs 50 lakh and converted the theatre to AC. However, the efforts were fruitless. I closed the theatre as I could not face the losses any more. I rented it out for Rs 2.5 lakh per month to a knitwear firm.”