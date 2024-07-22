Four kids among eight attacked by stray in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Eight persons, including four children, were bitten by a stray dog near Doddametrai village on Sunday. According to sources, the incident happened on the stretch from Nadukalampatti to Bandarapalli, and the dog was beaten to death by the villagers.

The injured children were identified as R Nivetha (3), M Subha Sri (9) of Doddametrai, M Ashwini (11) of Bandarapalli, and S Moulish (3) of Karukkanpatti. “My daughter was playing inside our compound and the gate was partially opened. The stray dog entered our compound and bit my daughter on her right hand. Passersby saw the dog and chased it away,” C Madhesh, father of Ashwini, told TNIE.

“We came to know that many people on the 3.5-km stretch from Nadukalampatti to Bandarapalli were injured and seven took treatment at the Hosur government hospital, of which four were discharged. One injured child was admitted to the Palacode government hospital,” he added.

Another injured person S Anjappa (47) of Bandarapalli was riding a motorcycle when he was bitten by a stray dog near Ellamman temple and fell on the road. He was admitted to the Hosur government hospital.

Sources said the dog was beaten to death by villagers and it has attacked two more stray dogs, which are currently under custody of the villagers.

Kelamangalam block development officer Shanthi said the issue was taken up with the assistant director (panchayat) and the dogs will be caught after discussion with senior officials.

Assistant director Mahadevan said he would discuss the issue with the Hosur Corporation Commissioner D Sneha on who should carry out the animal birth control activity and under which fund. “If it is possible, ABC activity will be carried out with support of the corporation,” he said.

“The local body concerned should conduct ABC activity with its own fund. Hosur corporation is conducting ABC activities within its limits after getting approval from council members. It cannot conduct ABC activity for other panchayats without approval,” Sneha told TNIE.