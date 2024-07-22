Madras High Court suspends life sentence of three in murder case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court suspended the life sentence imposed by a trial court against three persons in a murder case on Sunday.

A division bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and K Rajasekar were hearing a joint petition filed by Kathiresan, Rajesh and Kumar, who wanted to suspend the life sentence imposed by the principal sessions Judge of Karur and demand bail. The accused were convicted of murdering V Anbalagan with a personal motive on April 21, 2020. The counsel appearing for the petitioners said the presence of witnesses at the crime scene is uncertain. They added that the complaint was filed around 6 am but the FIR reached the concerned court around 5.50 pm. The additional public prosecutor denied the charges.

The court said that the presence of eyewitnesses is uncertain and the delay in submitting the FIR before the court has not been properly explained. Taking into account that there are arguable points involved in the appeal, which is not likely to be taken up for a final hearing soon, the court suspended the sentence imposed by the trial court. The petitioners shall report before the Sessions Court in Karur on the first working day of every month at 10.30 am until further orders, the court said.