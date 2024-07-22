Rs 602-crore road works completed in three years, says Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The state has announced that developmental projects worth Rs 2,391 crore under the Town Panchayats Development Scheme have been undertaken in 490 town panchayats in the last three years. According to a release, these panchayats have a population of 78.9 lakh. Notable achievements include the completion of 515 road works, including 11 bridges in the last three years, at a cost of Rs 602 crore under NABARD scheme.

Besides, 1,583 km of roads have been laid at a cost of Rs 812.2 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Development Scheme. The Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme has seen the completion of 1,509 projects in the last three years at a cost of Rs 1,112 crore, and 66 new bus stands at a cost of Rs 91.33 crore.

Under AMRUT 2.0 scheme, projects such as park development and waterbody renovation are being carried out at a cost of Rs 2,391 crore. To ensure adequate street lighting in 439 town panchayats, work is under way to instal 2.67 lakh LED bulbs at Rs 155.6 crore. Additionally, the Ayothi Dass Habitation Development Scheme is being implemented at Rs 51.8 crore.