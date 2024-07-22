Three of family die in road accident in Karur, two more injured

KARUR: Three people from a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Aravakuruchi in Karur during the wee hours on Monday.
The incident occurred when the car they were travelling in was rammed into a roadside tree. They were returning from Thiruchendur Murugan Temple, police said.
According to police, the deceased are N Krishnakumar, 40, of GKR Nagar in Choolai in Erode district, his 10-year-old daughter K Varuna, and mother-in-law Indhirani, 67. Krishnakumar’s wife K Mohana, and son K Sudharsan, 15, sustained injuries.
Krishnakumar visited Thiruchendur Murugan Temple on July 20. They were returning to Erode after having darshan at the temple during the night on Sunday. When they were nearing Andipattikottai village on Marudai – Karur national highways under the Aravakuruchi police limit, Krishnakumar, who was driving, reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
In the impact, the car rammed against a roadside tree. The incident took place at around 3:30 am on Monday.
Krishnakumar, Varuna, and Indhirani died on the spot, while Sudharsan and Mohana sustained injuries. Upon getting the information, Aravakuruchi police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a private hospital in Karur.
The police sent the bodies to Aravakuruchi government hospital for post-mortem after a retrieval process that lasted over an hour, with assistance from the personnel from the fire and rescue services department. Police registered a case and further inquiries are on.