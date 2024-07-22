Two antique Amman idols, sword worth Rs 2L recovered in Chennai, four arrested

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID arrested three men and a woman for allegedly smuggling and selling antique idols in Chennai. Two Amman metal idols and a sword were recovered from them. The value of the recovered idols has been estimated to be minimum of Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested were identified as P Sumathi (38), her husband Prakash, P Kaliyamoorthy (40) and D Thangaraj (40). According to a press note, the police got the information about the idols from G Rajesh Kannan (42), who was arrested two weeks ago in another idol smuggling case. He was arrested at Thanjavur along with two others for allegedly smuggling six idols worth around Rs 22 crore.

An Idol Wing source told TNIE, “During interrogation, Rajesh spoke about an idol he had sold to a couple, Sumathi and Prakash, for Rs 60,000 in Adyar a few months ago. A police team posing as buyers contacted the couple. In the guise of seeing the idols before purchase, the team went to their house and arrested them. The team recovered one Nagathamman idol and a metal sword. They did not have necessary documents for owning the idols. The duo was arrested.”

During the inquiry, the couple told the police that a few months ago, Kaliyamoorthy and Thangaraj became acquainted with them and gave them the idols, saying that they had divine power and could be sold for crores. Based on this, the police nabbed Kaliyamoorthy and Thangaraj. Another Amman idol was recovered. All four arrested were remanded to judicial custody . Further probe is underway to trace the temples from where these idols were stolen.