Union government must release funds for metro: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare, Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inspected the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail works being carried out at a cost of `63,246 crore in Royapettah, Alapakkam and Poonamallee.

He also held a high-level meeting on the second phase of work carried out with the help of funds from the state government and other sources and also the works carried out by Chennai Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). The minister, in a post on social media, said the ongoing metro works in each corridor and steps to be taken next were discussed at the meeting. The officials explained the metro rail works as well the aspects of creating an integrated public transport, he said, adding the officials have been instructed to complete the work within the stipulated time.

Udhayanidhi also mentioned that CM MK Stalin has asked the centre to allocate its share for the second phase of the metro rail and also grant approval for the Madurai and Coimbatore metro projects in the upcoming budget. While inspecting the ongoing works at Royapettah station which is being constructed at a depth of 21.5 metres, Udhayanidhi also inaugurated the work to be carried out using ‘Bhavani’, a tunnel boring machine to construct a line between Royapettah and Radhakrishnan Road. He instructed officials to complete the works being carried out at a cost of Rs 250 crore on time.

Who will refuse Dy CM post: Duraimurugan

Vellore: Amid speculation that Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin may be elevated to the post of deputy chief minister, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, told reporters on Sunday, “Who will refuse the post if it is offered?” He further said the decision must be taken collectively by the DMK. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said, “The CM has to decide. I am bound by the rules and regulations of the party. I consider the party’s view more important than my personal view.” ENS