University of Madras delays results; govt UG students fret

CHENNAI: Uncertainty looms over the future of undergraduate students at 108 non-autonomous government colleges affiliated to the University of Madras (UoM) as the varsity is yet to release its final semester results. The delay has turned a major hurdle for students aspiring to apply to postgraduate courses as many aided and private autonomous colleges have completed admissions to PG courses and even started classes.

UoM professors told TNIE it might take between two weeks and a month for the results to be released. Of the 131 colleges affiliated to the UoM, the 23 autonomous colleges declared their results on time, in the last week of June.

“I had scored well and was hoping PG admissions in aided colleges would line up with government colleges. I am left with no choice but to pursue my PG degree in my current college,” a student from a non-autonomous government college said.

“It is an open secret that many aided and private autonomous colleges have already admitted students to PG courses and started classes. This puts students from other colleges at a disadvantage,” said a member of the Association of University Teachers (AUT). He explained that due to this irregularity, government college students from rural areas are unaware of the admission process of autonomous colleges.

For instance, he said, if a student from a non-autonomous government college wishes to join an aided autonomous institution known for its MSc Visual Communication course, it is difficult as the college would have already closed admissions by the time the student’s results are released.