Bikkanahalli villagers in Tamil Nadu await land deeds for over 70 years

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Bikkanahalli village in Jittandahalli panchayat demanded the Dharmapuri district administration to uphold its promise of providing three-acre land. They migrated here over 70 years ago during the construction of the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) Dam.

On Monday, representatives of the Tamilaga Vivasayiigal Sangam along with over 50 people from Bikkanahalli filed a petition with the District Forest Officer (DFO) seeking NOC for the allocation of land, housing, and road in the area.

The residents had settled down in the village in 1951 after the construction of the KRP Dam in Krishnagiri. At that time they were promised 3 acres of land housing and other benefits. However, 70 years later they have still not been issued land deeds, they said.

State President of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, KM Ramagounder said, "In 1951 when the KRP Dam was constructed, Krishnagiri was not bifurcated and it was part of the Dharmapuri district. So the people in the area were relocated to Bikkanahalli near Palacode. At that time 71 families had settled here and the government had promised three acres of land, housing, and other amenities. However, more than 70 years have passed and no land deeds have been provided."

Ramagounder added, "Recently the residents of Bikkanahalli were contacted by the forest department staff in Palacode on their claim to the land. However, despite the promises, no land deed has been provided. To allocate the land deeds, the revenue department has sought an NOC from the forest department. So on Monday, they filed a petition with the DFO seeking NOC."

R Murugan, a resident, said, "The revenue department had told us that this land could be within the boundary of the forest department and asked for the NOC. But our Aadhar, TANGEDCO connection, and ration card have all been here for over three generations. Yet we are told we have no claim to the land. For three generations we have been waiting for the government to allocate the land, but no efforts have been made. We need permission to construct roads, and housing here," he said.

When TNIE attempted to contact the Palacode tahsildar and revenue officials, they were not reachable.

