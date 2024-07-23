Tamil Nadu govt's decision to buy power from pvt companies burdening public: Udhayakumar

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been burdening the public by purchasing power from private companies at high rates, instead of increasing power generation, said former minister RB Udhayakumar here on Monday. Speaking to media persons, Udhayakumar alleged that the people of Tamil Nadu face power cuts and tariff hikes, whenever the DMK comes to power in the state.



"In addition to power tariff hike, the DMK government has increased several other taxes, including property and water taxes, and is using media propaganda to highlight their achievements. They are not bothered about whether the welfare schemes have reached the common people," the minister alleged.



Stating that this is third power tariff hike, he added, "The hike comes soon after the DMK's victory in Lok Sabha polls and the Vikravandi by-election. It is reported that the Tangedco obtained Rs 35,000 crore through the tariff hike, yet its financial state remains poor. Instead of generating electricity, Tangedco is reportedly buying power at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore."



He further said the hike directly impacts the people of the state as well as business units of small and medium industries. "Around 15 percent of these units are facing the risk of being closed down, while the rest 85% units are in shock. Besides, there is no supply of cooking oil and pulses via PDS outlets since April," he alleged.