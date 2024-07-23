Tamil Nadu: Two-year re-wilding bid fails, tiger taken to Vandalur zoo

COIMBATORE: Two weeks after the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy informed the Madras High Court that a tiger (ANM-T56) could not be released into the wild, a team of forest department staff, with the help of veterinarians, shifted the big cat to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai in a special ambulance from Manthirimattam near Valparai on Monday.

Sources said the tiger was shifted to a specially designed cage that was brought from Vandalur between 11 and 11.30 am on Monday and is expected to reach the destination on Tuesday. Bhargava Teja, deputy director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve said, “The animal can go without food over 24 hours, which is usual. It will not be sedated during the journey, We will strictly follow NTCA guidelines and maintain speed of the ambulance below 40 kmph.”

The forest department staff closed the squeeze cage that is placed inside the tiger’s current natural environment of 10,000 sq ft enclosure at Manthirimattam after it entered it on Sunday night. “From the squeeze cage, we shifted the big cat to the ambulance after giving a mild sedation on Monday morning. Manombolly forest range officer K Giritharan along with veterinary assistant surgeon of Vandalur zoo K Sridhar and forest veterinary officer E Vijayaragavan are accompanying the animal,” Bhargava Teja said, adding they have been taking care of the abandoned tiger since September 21, 2021.