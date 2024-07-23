Tamil Nadu youth held for sexual assault, blackmail of collegemates

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing two girls studying in his college in Coimbatore on Monday. The accused was identified as Sri Dharsan (22) of Nagercoil, residing in Coimbatore. Sources said that Dharsan was pursuing an MA in English Literature at a private college in the district and was in a relationship with a 21-year-old from his class and a 19-year-old junior.

However, he later allegedly sexually assaulted them and abused them in foul language in two separate incidents. Both the girls were not aware that Dharsan was double-dating them.

A few days ago, Dharsan allegedly threatened and blackmailed both the girls with the photos he had. The duo then lodged a complaint at the Kuniyamuthur police. Following this, two separate cases under Sections 75, 79, 296(b), 351(2) BNS, 4 of TNPHW Act, (u/s 354(a), 294(b), 506(2), 509, IPC & 4 of TNPHW Act were filed against him. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday. Police also seized Dharsan’s phone.