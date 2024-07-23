Three Tamil Nadu cops get seven years in jail for death of ex-CRPF officer

VELLORE: After 11 long years of proceedings, the Vellore District Court has sentenced three policemen to seven years of imprisonment over the death of a 43-year-old ex-CRPF officer while in police custody in 2013. Principal District Judge Dr P Murugan delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convicted officers were identified as Vellore Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) Inspector Muralidharan, Head Constable Umachandran and Special Sub-Inspector of Police Inbarasan. Sentencing each of the accused to seven years in prison, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.7 lakh each on Umachandran and Muralidharan, and Rs 1.5 lakh on Inbarasan.

According to official sources, on September 27, 2013, when a teacher, Sukumar, was found murdered near a pond in Gudiyatham, Vellore, the police launched an investigation and identified Sukumar’s financial partners – Tharani, Sengodian and Gopal – as suspects.

The prosecution said the suspects were illegally detained at Gudiyatham police residential quarters and were tortured for three days. On September 30, 2013, they were taken to the Melpatti police station, where the three police officers tortured Tharani and Sengodian. Stricken by panic while seeing the others getting tortured, Gopal suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in his death – as confirmed by the autopsy report from Vellore GH.