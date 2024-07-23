Tiruchy corporation fences off portions of footpaths to 'stop littering', draws flak

TIRUCHY: The city corporation’s move to fence off portions of the footpaths at Puthur Junction and Williams Road purportedly to curb littering at the spots and to prevent the public from relieving themselves there has drawn flak from residents, who regard it a wrong precedent from the side of the authorities.

While the civic body had invited criticism when it blocked a portion of the footpath behind the poster board at Puthur Junction last year, citing the stretch turning into a urinating spot, it purportedly echoing the reason for fencing off a portion of the walkway beside Williams Road last week has made residents question the “illogical” move. R Yugendran, an elderly resident at Williams Road, said, “Some people used to dump waste under the transformer on the road.

Thus, they fenced off the premises surrounding it. We, however, never thought that the civic body would fence off a portion of the stormwater drain. The slabbed drains cater as footpaths in many areas of the city. Meanwhile, the workers claimed that they enclosed the portion to stop people from urinating there."

Advocate Sheikh Abdulla, another resident, said, “If this is the strategy the civic body follows, several areas behind the Central Bus Stand may have to be fenced. Fencing may be an inexpensive option to prevent people from relieving themselves at a spot or dumping garbage.

If some people, however, use a portion of the pedestrian path for such activities, the authorities have to act against them instead of cordoning off the spot. If the civic body undertakes fencing of the footpath, then it is encroachment and action must be taken against the officials itself.” When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "We will inquire why the ground team enclosed the area and whether they considered other options. Based on that, we will take a decision."