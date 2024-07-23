Tour Tamil Nadu to get people’s opinion to ensure poll win: Stalin to DMK panel

CHENNAI: In his first meeting with the party’s recently constituted coordination committee on Monday, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin asked the five-member panel to extensively tour across the state to meet incumbent and former functionaries of the party and senior cadre, according to sources.

The objective is to gather opinion from the ground on the party’s current performance and identify changes needed to improve the party’s standing in the political arena and electoral battles.

The committee, tasked with recommending measures to transform the party organisation to make it ready for the 2026 Assembly election, was announced by Stalin on Saturday. It included ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi.

Party sources said that at the meeting on Monday, Stalin asked the committee to prepare a schedule for their work. He reportedly stressed the need for consulting functionaries of all the 23 wings of the party to get their feedback. Importantly, he also instructed the committee to assess the strength of alliance parties in each region.