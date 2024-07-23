Why can’t govt reconsider ban on toddy tapping: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the state government whether it can reconsider the ban imposed on toddy tapping by taking into account the health benefits of toddy consumption as stated in a petition and given the allegations against sale of liquor through Tasmac outlets.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu raised the question when a public interest litigation petition, filed by activist S Muralidharan, seeking a direction to lift the ban on toddy tapping and permitting the sale of liquor through supermarkets came up for hearing.

The court referred to the petitioner’s statement that beneficial bacteria in fresh toddy will aid in digestion and gut health, and have antioxidants that potentially help in reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting skin health. It asked, “Why don’t you consider the representation of the petitioner (for removing the ban on toddy tapping) in the interest of the poor and downtrodden who cannot afford to buy (IMFL) liquor.”

The bench, however, made it clear that a decision solely rests with the government as it is a policy matter.

Referring to the allegations made by the petitioner that irregularities were committed in selling liquor in Tasmac retail outlets, where it is sold above the maximum retail price, the bench said that it was high time the state reconsidered the ban on toddy. Asking the state government pleader A Edwin Prabhakar to get instructions on the matter, the bench adjourned the hearing to July 29. Muralidharan had stated that liquor can be made available in all the supermarkets, giving them liberty to source liquor from any brewery or distillery across the country. He also demanded selling of low-cost liquor through fair price shops and removing the ban on toddy tapping.