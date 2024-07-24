97 Houses Damaged in Nilgiris rain havoc

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris MP A Raja on Tuesday said 97 houses were partially damaged and four houses were fully damaged till July 22 from June 1 due to rain.

Speaking to the reporters after attending a meeting along with Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and the department heads to assess rain-related damage, Raja said landslides occurred at 32 places, trees got uprooted at 140 places, and a retaining wall collapsed at 8 places. “A report on the damage would be sent to the state government for further action ,” he said.

Minister K Ramachandran said Chief Minister, M K Stalin has given instructions after closely monitoring the rain related damage. “The people should not be affected by the restoration work. Instructions have been given to the department heads to prepare a proposal, and the same will be sent to the state government through the district collector,” said Ramachandran.

District Monitoring Officer TN Venkatesh said development works should be completed before the Northeast monsoon.