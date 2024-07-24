Child sex trade racket: Madras HC acquits 11, commutes life sentence of four convicts

CHENNAI: Citing lack of proper evidence to prove the charges beyond doubt, Madras High Court has acquitted 11 convicts and commuted the life sentence of four others in connection with a case of forcing two minor school girls of Cuddalore into the sex trade.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan pronounced the verdict recently on the appeals filed by 15 convicts.

The Mahila Court in Cuddalore convicted 15 of 19 accused in 2019, handing a double life sentence to three persons, Selvaraj, Anantharaj and Balasubramanian, and 30 years imprisonment to Arul Doss, a priest with a church and life imprisonment to six others--Kala, Dhanalakshmi, Fathima, Anbazhagan, Mohanraj and Mathivanan-- on the charges of procuration of minor girls, selling minor girls for prostitution and penetrative sexual assault under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Six accused- Girija, Rathika, Sharmila Begum, Rajalakshmi and Amutha- were sentenced to ten years imprisonment. Three of the accused persons had absconded while another one died.

The incident occurred in two phases in 2014 after the girls--aged 13 and 14 years-- were lured, trafficked and forced into the commercial sex trade. One of the victims was staying with her grandmother as her parents passed away while the other had lost her mother.

"The evidence suggests that a lack of family love and poverty have driven these poor victims to commercial sex activity," the division bench remarked.

Referring to infirmities in the charges and failure to prove beyond doubt, it said, "In our view, there are defects in the charges, as rightly contended by the counsel for the appellants. The learned Sessions Judge ought to have framed separate charges in respect of the alleged occurrences that had taken place in two different periods."

Senior counsel John Sathyan and R Sankarasubbu appeared for some of the convicts.

The division bench set aside the order of the trial court and acquitted Arul Doss, Girija, Rathika, Sharmila Begum, Rajalakshmi, Amutha, Mohanraj, Mathivanan, Selvaraj, Anantharaj and Balasubramanian. They were ordered to be released unless required in any other cases.

It commuted the sentence of Kala, Dhanalakshmi and Anbazhagan to ten years each along with a `50,000 fine while the sentence of Dhanalakshmi was reduced to the period of imprisonment already undergone.

In light of the above evidence and in view of the serious nature and the extreme penalty involved in the offences under the POCSO Act, it would be desirable to convict the accused only if the evidence is unimpeachable. All the accused have been in custody for more than six years.

Considering the infirmities in the evidence, we have given the benefit of the doubt to some of the accused, the bench reasoned in the order. The court ordered payment of compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the victim girls, in addition to the amount already paid.