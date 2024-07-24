HMs, teachers can’t be used for non-academic work, says Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said that services of headmasters and teachers of government schools should not be utilised for purposes other than teaching and school administration.

Setting aside the orders passed by chief education officer against the petitioners, A Kalaiselvi and N Sasikala Rani, headmistresses of two government schools where laptops meant for free distribution were allegedly stolen, Justice Battu Devanand directed the state government to formulate a comprehensive procedure and modalities for distribution of free laptops to students in government and government-aided schools and colleges.

Kalaiselvi’s counsel submitted that the theft could have been avoided if the authorities had distributed the laptops on time instead of waiting for a VIP to do it. In the case of Sasikala Rani, the authorities had asked her to cough up the cost of the stolen laptops. The counsel also added that the police failed to trace the laptops using electronic identification numbers, serial numbers, and special identity marks.

The court observed that it is an undisputed fact that most schools were not in a ‘secured position’. The headmasters and teachers cannot be expected to stay at schools during night time to safeguard the laptops. The government, without making necessary arrangements for storing laptops, have made the headmasters ‘scapegoats’ and this is undoubtedly irrational, unjust and unreasonable, the judge said.

“The services of headmasters and teachers shall not be utilised for any purpose other than teaching and school administration. Further, the state government is directed to ensure that the police department carries out scientific investigation using the latest technology to trace the stolen laptops,” the court added.