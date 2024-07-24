Protect 'Nagara Mandapas' located in Madurai-Kollam NH 744: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the commissioner of the state archaeology department and district collectors of Madurai and Virudhunagar to identify the 'Nagara Mandapas' located between the two districts, particularly on Madurai-Kollam NH 744, and take permanent measures to protect the identified ones within five months.

Hearing a petition filed by one R Manibharathi in June, a division bench comprising then Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan, who is presently a justice in the Supreme Court, and Justice GR Swaminathan, said the petition was filed for identifying, restoring and protecting the 'Nagara Mandapas' situated between Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

The Madurai region was ruled by Nayak Kings during the 17th century. King Thirumalai Nayakar, a devotee of Andal Nachiyar, had donated a drum called 'Nagara Murasu' to a temple in Srivilliputhur. The king further constructed several Nagara Mandapas from Srivilliputhur to Madurai. This drum, being a musical instrument, was also used while announcing important events and festivals, said the court.

The court noted that the mandapas, which are nearly four centuries old, are a part of the state's cultural heritage. It is learnt that there are around 50 such mandapas and sculptures are carved on their pillars. The grievance of the petitioner is that these are in dilapidated condition and may collapse at any time, coupled with the threat of encroachments.

Further, the court highlighted that Article 51A(f) of the Constitution mandates that it shall be the duty of every Indian citizen to value and preserve the heritage of our composite culture. The authorities should address the concerns raised by the petitioner, and pass a speaking order setting out remedial measures, and the entire exercise should be completed within a period of five months, directed the court.