Tamil Nadu CM urges traders to put up boards in Tamil

CHENNAI: CM Minister MK Stalin has encouraged traders to voluntarily put up name boards in Tamil at their shops, recalling their assurance made in this regard. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised that initiatives like this should be taken up by the traders themselves, rather than the government making requests.

“No one should complain that Tamil is not visible on the roads of Tamil Nadu,” he added. Stalin highlighted that since the DMK government assumed office, a total of 8,883 traders have received financial aid amounting to a total of Rs 3.29 crore.

The meeting saw the participation of Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy, senior officials and members of the board. The CM recalled the efforts of the erstwhile DMK government in establishing the Traders Welfare Board in 1989 and reiterated the current government’s commitment to continued support to traders.