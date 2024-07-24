Tamil Nadu: Dust from quarries leaves vehicle users on Padalur-Siruvachur highway prone to accidents

PERAMBALUR: Commuters on the national highway stretch between Padalur and Siruvachur in the district complain that the dust generated by quarries and crusher units on the route, and their trucks carrying products without covering them make them prone to accidents.

Already identifying the stretch as accident-prone, the NHAI is constructing a 1.4-km-long road overbridge (RoB) at Naranamangalam at a cost of `41 crore and a 1.1 km-long bridge in Padalur at Rs 32 crore. This, however, forces all vehicles, including trucks from the crusher units, to ply together on the service roads in the areas.

As a result, two-wheeler riders and passengers in autorickshaws say they are put at additional risk from the dust from the crusher unit trucks. S Manikanda Prabu, a resident from Chettikulam, said, "Trucks carrying sand ply on the service road without properly covering it with tarpaulin.

As the crushers are not operated following norms, dust also flies when operations are on. We cannot drive safely, and the dust also causes respiratory problems." A Velmurugan, a resident from Padalur, said, "Dust particles affect our eyes, making them itchy.

If I do not wear glasses or a helmet, I cannot ride my bike in these areas. Dust floats in the air throughout the day and affects all vehicles. The problem intensifies in Aadi month, due to stronger winds." When contacted, an official from the mineral department in Perambalur said, "We are aware of the issue and will take action soon."