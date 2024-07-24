Tiruppur exporters express disappointment over budget, await future announcements

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) expressed disappointment that some of its expectations were not addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but hoped they would materialise it in the coming days.

K M Subramanian, president, Tiruppur Exporters Association, said, “We look forward to announcements on import of garments and textiles from Bangladesh, an alternative scheme for TUF, interest subsidy on packing credit loan to exporters and extension of ECLGS.”

A Sakthivel, in-charge of Apparel Export Promotion Council (Southern Regional), said “The budget will ensure future growth and create a strong India.” M P Muthurathnam, president of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association, said, “ We expected a notification to ban textile imports from Bangladesh but it was not made.”

P Ravichandran, secretary, Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District, said, “We don’t know whether this budget is for the nation or for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. More funds have been allotted to those in the alliance. This is a budget that does not meet people’s expectations.”

Subi Thalapathi, president, Thadapalli Arakkankottai Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, “We welcome announcements including crop cultivation calculation in digital mode and earmarking of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for agriculture sector.”