Union Budget supports MSMEs with credit reforms but falls short on interest rate reduction

CHENNAI : The Union budget may have brought some cheer to MSMEs with much needed reforms to tide over fiscal stress, but the lack of any reduction in interest rates on the loans given to the small and medium enterprises poses some concerns.

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association on Tuesday said the new credit guarantee scheme without collateral and third party guarantee along with the continuation of bank credit during the stress period will help industries not becoming non performing assets.

CK Mohan, president of TANSTIA said the other good aspect of the budget is the turnover threshold for mandatory onboarding of TReDS platform has been brought down from Rs 400 crore to Rs 250 crore. However, the subsidy to technology upgradation scheme has not been revived to help MSMEs to go for expansion.

The finance minister has announced that for facilitating term loans to MSMEs for purchase of machinery and equipment without collateral or third-party guarantee, a credit guarantee scheme will be introduced. The scheme will operate on pooling of credit risks of such MSMEs. A separately constituted self-financing guarantee fund will provide, to each applicant, guarantee cover up to Rs 100 crore, while the loan amount may be larger. The borrower will have to provide an upfront guarantee fee and an annual guarantee fee on the reducing loan balance.

Though the measures are good, TANSTIA expected reduction in interest rates for MSME which has not been considered, said Mohan.

Guindy Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association President V Girish Pandian said most of the demands raised by the association have been fulfilled. He said increasing the Mudra loan limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will help young entrepreneurs to catapult the micro units to the next level.

He said the setting up of industrial parks with plug and play models in 100 cities is a positive for the warehousing sector. However, the lack of announcement on simpler GST norms for micro and small units is a disappointment, he stated.

The finance minister announced public sector banks will build their in-house capability to assess MSMEs for credit, instead of relying on external assessment. They will also take a lead in developing or getting developed a new credit assessment model, based on the scoring of digital footprints of MSMEs in the economy. This is expected to be a significant improvement over the traditional assessment of credit eligibility based only on asset or turnover criteria. That will also cover MSMEs without a formal accounting system.