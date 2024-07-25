Bottle buy-back scheme will be in place across Tamil Nadu by October: Minister S Muthusamy

CHENNAI: Countering the allegations made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on floating tenders for implementing the liquor bottle buy-back scheme, Minister for Prohibition, Excise and Molasses S Muthusamy on Wednesday said the tenders floated for implementing the scheme were cancelled to give effect to certain advice given by the Madras High Court.

In a statement here, the minister said with the guidelines of the HC, the liquor bottles buy-back scheme would be implemented in all districts by October. He said DMK government adopts a transparent procedure through an online tender process for liquor bars.

“However, this was not adopted during the AIADMK regime,” he said.

Muthusamy said the liquor bottle buy-back scheme was introduced in the Nilgiris district on May 15, 2022, and it was extended to hilly areas from June 15, 2022. So far, the scheme is being implemented in nine districts. “When the government floated tenders for extending the scheme to all districts, the HC advised that the liquor manufacturing companies themselves could take back the empty bottles.

Following this, the tenders were cancelled. The liquor companies have asked for time to convey their decision in this regard,” he said. The government has been taking steps to stop people from dumping liquor bottles on roadsides, fields, and parks, he said.