Councillor and plumber spar over bribe in Coimbatore, audio goes viral

COIMBATORE: An audio clip purported to be a conversation between Ward 76 councillor and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) plumber, was widely circulated on Wednesday. In the audio, P Rajkumar, the DMK councillor, and the plumber Balasubramaniam were heard speaking about the underground drainage connections and pipeline installation work that were carried out at Vasavi Garden and Somu Avenue.

Balasubramaniam accuses Rajkumar of taking Rs 30,000 bribe from the residents and providing illegal connections. Rajkumar refuses the charges and also threatens Balasubramaniam.

Sources in CCMC told TNIE, "A total of 11 UGD connections were provided in Vasavi Garden and eight in Somu Avenue. The works were carried out by the civic body using the Ward funds of the councillor. Rajkumar and Balasubramaniam have been having disputes regarding plumbing and pipeline works in the ward for a very long time. Balasubramaniam has applied for a set of works in the ward and it is said to be pending approval. However, Rajkumar's applications were passed and works were finished. This could be the reason for the dispute."

Sources added, "A total of 22 applications filed by Balasubramaniam in November-December 2023 for pipeline works have been pending due to server and database issues. Also, they cannot reapply for the same work and they will have to send it to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration through the CCMC Commissioner to obtain a special sanction, and all these could have led to the issue."

CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, "The matter has come to my attention and I have directed the deputy commissioner to investigate the issue and submit a report within a week. Once I receive the report, I will take a decision." Despite multiple attempts by TNIE, Rajkumar was unreachable for a comment on the matter.