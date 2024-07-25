DMK announces state-wide protest against union govt for ‘betraying’ TN in the budget

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced state-wide demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday, condemning the union government for its alleged betrayal of Tamil Nadu in the recent union budget.

A statement by the party said that the Union government failed to allocate funds for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project and for flood relief that were requested by Chief Minister MK Stalin. It pointed out that some states alone were given funds for disaster relief.

The statement said that the budget should help equitable growth across the country by allocating funds required for all the states and be a policy proclamation to improve the lives of those on the margins. However, it alleged that the recent union budget did not appear to be for all the states.

It blamed the Union government for generously allocating funds to a few states in the budget so as to protect the government and spew hatred towards states like Tamil Nadu that contribute significantly for the country’s development.

The statement further said the protest has been announced to condemn the ‘step-motherly’ attitude of the BJP-led union government. The party has called on all district secretaries to make necessary arrangements for MPs, MLAs, and other leaders and functionaries from various wings of the party to participate in large numbers to strongly register the party’s protest against the Union government.