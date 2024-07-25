Farmers block NH in Tamil Nadu as demands unmet, 151 arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the state government to fulfil their demands, including insurance payout for crop losses during the financial year 2023-24, farmers of Vilathikulam region staged a protest at Melakaranthai on the Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway. Meanwhile, the Ettayapuram police arrested 151 farmers for blocking the national highway.

The farmers, led by Karisalboomi Vivasayigal Sangam, demanded the state government to provide adequate insurance relief. “Crops such as black gram, green gram, onion, chilly, coriander, maize and kambu cultivated in Pudur, Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti areas were flooded during the unprecedented rain in December 2023. Despite insuring the crops, the companies have not released the insurance amount,” they said, adding that in the upcoming rabi season, the state government must provide high-yielding seeds so that the farmers can sustain this year.

Among other demands, they sought the conversion of a kutcha road connecting Thapathi-Sakilipatti-Keezhnattukurichi villages into a pucca road. They also asked for government buses to ply through Ettayapuram, Muthalapuram, Melakaranthai, Vembur and Arupukottai. “The buses must start at its scheduled time of 7.10 am at Ettayapuram bus stand, be operated regularly and without interruptions, as several students rely on this bus to reach their schools,” the protesters said.

Since road accidents are frequent on the Ettayapuram-Melakaranthai-Alagapuri sections of the Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway, the farmers urged the district administration to construct a government hospital at Melakaranthai junction.