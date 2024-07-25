PMK: Start caste survey in order to protect 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The PMK on Wednesday urged the state government to initiate a caste-wise survey to ensure the continuation of the 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu.

The party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss met Backward Classes Commission Chairman V Bharathidasan to discuss the collection of data related to the population of OBC communities in the state. He submitted a representation to emphasise the importance of this data in maintaining the 69% reservation.

Later, addressing journalists, Dr Anbumani warned that failing to conduct the survey could lead to the Supreme Court scrapping the 69% reservation. He recalled that in 2010, the SC had mandated a caste-based survey be conducted within a year to provide the necessary data during a case related to the validity of TN’s 69% reservation.

Dr Anbumani criticised the subsequent governments for not taking appropriate action on this matter and noted that the case could be heard in the SC at any time. He also highlighted that the Supreme Court has twice affirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s right to conduct caste-wise surveys, in 2010 and again in 2022.