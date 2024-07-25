Protesting teachers arrogant, must be dealt with sternly: SPCSS TN general secy Gajendra Babu

TIRUNELVELI: State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS TN) general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu opposed the teachers’ demand to transfer Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan, who recently recommended the transfer of casteist teachers, and those with sexual harassment and other criminal cases against them, on Wednesday.

Revenue officials and teachers staged a protest on Monday at the collectorate, demanding the transfer of the collector for his actions against the erring staff, and also threatened a series of protests. In a statement, Babu said that the arrogance of teachers protesting against the school education department officials and district collector for condemning their inappropriate acts cannot be allowed.

“After a school student was brutally attacked based on his caste in Tirunelveli district, SPCSS TN interacted with the parents, students and teachers of various districts and gave its recommendations to eradicate the casteist mindset among the students to the state government.

The organisation also recommended the addition of lessons about the abolition of caste in the school textbooks. A book was also released by SPCSS TN. Even after this, we heard that students are involved in caste clashes. There have also been sexual harassment allegations against some teachers,” he added.

“It is worrisome that teachers, who do not regret their inappropriate actions, are still arrogant. If teachers’ associations fail to take concrete action against them, we may have to stage protests, demanding strict action against the teachers who disturb peace and fail to foster brotherhood among the students,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Babu also requested Assembly Speaker M Appavu to advise the government school teachers, instead of talking with the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on their behalf.