Wait over for around 20,000 Pulicat islanders, CM to inaugurate Pasiyavaram bridge

CHENNAI: The agonising wait for a safe mobility during monsoon for roughly 20,000 inhabitants of Pasiyavaram island in Pulicat is finally over. The state highways department has completed the bridge work over Pulicat lake waters and Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to inaugurate it shortly.

TNIE visited the Pasiyavaram island on Wednesday. Workers were seen giving finishing touches and heavy machinery was deployed to remove the debris from the Pulicat lake dumped to create a temporary platform to construct the bridge.

Stalin will inaugurate it remotely from the secretariat along with several other developmental projects, sources said. Works of the high level bridge connecting the island and the Chennai-Pulicat road had begun in the year 2020 and was supposed to finish by 2022, but got delayed due to various reasons.

The island has five villages - Sathankuppam, Edamani, Edamani Colony, Rahmat Nagar and Pasiyavaram falling in two panchayat limits. The population, mostly fishermen, is put to similar hardship during every good monsoon year. The island has two primary schools, temple and pucca roads, but no hospital.

The water level in Pulicat lake circumferencing the island steadily rises starting November as the region receives good rainfall and flood waters from Arani river also gushes into the lake. There is a thin strip of a temporary road, which the islanders use for daily commute to reach nearby Pulicat town for all needs be it trade or hospital visits, which invariably gets submerged as the monsoon rains peak, leaving the inhabitants stranded for several days.

For the last 20 years, people in Pasiyavaram have been demanding for the bridge. The state highways department had proposed to construct a high level bridge, but the project was stonewalled on multiple occasions due to environmental concerns. Finally, the Union Environment Ministry had granted Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) clearance in 2018, but the project did not commence until 2020.

The state government had accorded administrative sanction of Rs 15 crore under Tsunami Rehabilitation Program in 2007-08 and later revised it to Rs 18.20 crore in 2015. The total length of the bridge will be 432 metre and total lane width will be 8.5 metre.