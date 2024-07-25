X-ray unit commissioned in forest department’s avian rehab centre at Kovai

COIMBATORE: In a first in Tamil Nadu, an X-ray unit has been set up at the Avian Recuperation Centre which is located in the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) campus in the city. The centre is owned by the forest department and assisted by Animal Rescuers, an NGO.

The X-ray machine will help veterinarians assess the injuries of birds. The machine, which costs `9 lakh, was inaugurated on Wednesday by S Ramasubramaniam, Conservator of forests, Coimbatore district. It was organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Animal Rescuers, Rotary Club of Coimbatore and The Anaamalaiss Group (TAG).

For over 10 years, the centre has been taking care of abandoned or rescued birds. It currently houses more than 200 parakeets along with peafowl, Egyptian vultures, pigeons, kites, eurasian eagle owls, bull bull chicks, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramasubramaniam appealed to the youths to get involved in conservation activities. Speaking to TNIE Vinny Peter of 'Animal Rescuers said X-ray unit will be helpful in reducing stress on the birds and their transportation. "So far, the birds and peafowl have to be taken to private clinics to assess the nature of the injury. With the commissioning of the unit here, henceforth, we can start treatment at the earliest," he added.

During the event, seven parakeets that were rescued from houses and roadside traders were released.

Vinny said "Over 10,000 birds of 110 species have been rescued in the last decade and rehabilitated at this centre and released into their respective habitats after the birds receive a 'fit for fly' certificate from the veterinarians.