Clip of worker fully submerged in sewage water sparks outrage in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: The work order of a private contractor associated with Cuddalore corporation was cancelled on Thursday after the video of a man cleaning a drain without any safety equipment went viral in the social media.

In the video, the man, identified as a worker from Puthupalayam employed by a private contract company, is seen fully submerged in drain water and cleaning it by holding to a wooden pole. After the video went viral, Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar directed Corporation Commissioner S Anu to investigate. Following an inquiry, Anu cancelled the contract.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Sibi Adhithya said, “The corporation commissioner has issued a notice to the respective officials, and further action will be taken after inquiry. The incident took place the day before I took charge, but I will make such incidents won’t happen in the future.”

In a press statement, CPM district secretary G Madhavan said, “The continued use of humans for cleaning human waste is unacceptable. We strongly condemn the Cuddalore Corporation for not using machines as per court orders. An inquiry should be conducted properly, and appropriate action must be taken.” Madhavan also urged the authorities to conduct medical tests on the worker.