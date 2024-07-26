Karur temple’s new rope car gets stuck, eight stranded mid-air for an hour

KARUR: A total of eight devotees visiting the Rathinagireeswarar temple at Kulithalai in the district were on Thursday stranded in mid-air for about an hour after the rope car in which they were travelling malfunctioned in the strong winds, officials said.

The facility to the temple atop a hillock of Ayyarmalai was inaugurated by the chief minister only on Wednesday. This incident occurred around 2.15 pm on Thursday.

As the rope car carrying the eight devotees started moving towards the temple from the foothills, strong winds made the wheels of the rope car to get stuck, HR& CE Joint Commissioner Kumara Durai told TNIE. "When the rope car had moved barely 100 feet, it got stuck.

A technical team present there attended to the issue and swiftly rectified it. They also rescued the devotees," he added. Mentioning a total of 271 devotees having used the facility till afternoon, the HR&CE official said,

“Following the rectification of the fault, the facility was operated without devotees. Everything is now functioning normally. We have consulted an expert team to suggest swift measures to be taken in case of such malfunctioning in the future."