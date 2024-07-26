Nellai, Kovai mayors to be elected on August 5, 6

CHENNAI: Indirect poll to elect new mayors for Tirunelveli and Coimbatore Corporations will be held on August 5 and 6 respectively. Mayors of these corporations, PM Saravanan and Kalpana Anandakumar, resigned on July 3.

State Election Commissioner B Jothi Nirmalasamy on Thursday instructed the collectors of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore to conduct election.

“Instructions have been given to the collectors to conduct meetings of municipal corporations. Besides, the State Election Commission has also given instructions to the collectors of districts where posts remain vacant in rural and urban local bodies,” sources said.

“The elections to the mayors and all other posts remaining vacant across TN will take place in two phases. In the first phase, elections for the Tirunelveli mayor post and the posts lying vacant in other places in the southern part of the state will be held on August 5. Similarly, the elections to Coimbatore mayor post and the other posts lying vacant in the northern part on August 6,” the sources said.

The resignation of Kalpana Anandakumar came amid allegations over her performance and strained relations with party cadre. But, she said her resignation was due to health reasons. Saravanan stepped down amid reports that he did not follow a directive from the DMK high command.