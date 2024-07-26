Remove caste/community names from that of government schools, Madras HC tells TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday asked the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government to initiate appropriate action to remove community/caste names from the names of government schools across the State.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan was passing further interim orders on proceedings initiated on its own, pursuant to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed nearly 65 lives.

The bench said it was brought to its notice that government schools were functioning in that locality (Kalvarayan hills) in the name of "Government Tribal Residential School".

The usage of the term 'Tribal' along with the name of the Government School was unwarranted. Such usage in a school's name, undoubtedly would result in stigmatising the children studying there. They will get the feeling that they were studying in a "Tribal School" and not in an institution on par with the other children in nearby localities, the bench added.