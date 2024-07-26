Set up breast-feeding rooms: Hosur health committee

KRISHNAGIRI: The chairperson of the Public Health Committee of Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) NS Madheswaran on Thursday directed private hospitals, theatres, and Primary Health Centres in the town to create breast-feeding rooms on their premises.

Addressing media persons, Madheswaran said, "The breast-feeding room at Hosur bus stand is in a bad condition. The corporation should take steps to improve it. Also, breast-feeding rooms should be created in all private and government health-care institutions within the HCMC limits. Also, officials should inspect toilet hygiene in theatres and private hospitals periodically."

Madheswaran also said officials have been told to ensure drinking water availability in primary health centres.

Earlier, the committee reviewed the performance of five Urban Primary Health Centres and fumigation activities. During the meeting, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) staff asked for an echo-screening facility at Hosur so that children need not travel to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

City Health Officer V Prabhaharan, Public Health Committee members, and health department staff attended.