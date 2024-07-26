TN reported 6k dengue cases & three deaths this year, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: A total of 6,565 dengue cases and three related deaths were reported in the state so far this year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after launching a monsoon special medical camp on Thursday. Dengue cases have been on the rise in Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Namakkal and Thanjavur districts and the department is taking all measures to control it, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the state reported 390 swine flu cases, 1,481 leptospirosis (rat fever), 2,639 scrub typhus, and 56 flu cases this year. The state also reported 22 deaths due to rabies dog bites and 1,750 jaundice cases.

As many as 476 mobile medical units and 805 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams are engaged in medical camps. Also, 22,384 domestic breeding checkers were deployed in mosquito control activities, minister added. Meanwhile, in the wake of Nipah cases in Kerala, permanent camps are set up in five places — Nadugani, Choladi, Thaloor, Nambiyarkunnu and Paatavayal — and people coming from Kerala are screened.